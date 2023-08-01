See photos of pink bird spotted in Green Bay that had not been seen in state for 178 years
The roseate spoonbill, a bird not seen in Wisconsin since 1845, has been spotted at Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay.
Dane County sheriff says help your older relatives stay safe from scammers
by Raymond Neupert on August 1, 2023 at 1:08 AM
The Dane County Sheriff’s office wants you to contact your older relatives and friends and make sure they’re aware of scams targeting them. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says crooks like to target older people who may not be tech savvy or able […]
Evers condemns Nazis who marred Watertown Pride event
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers is condemning a Nazi group’s appearance at a Pride event over the weekend. The governor on Monday released a statement condemning Nazis who showed up at the annual “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown on […]
4 people who died in two
crashes Saturday at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh have been identified
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM
Two died after a plane crashed into Lake Winnebago and two more died when a helicopter and gyrocopter collided in mid-air.
Authorities identify Bonduel man killed in motorcycle crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2023 at 8:07 PM
The motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in the Town of Gillett.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against elections commission over military absentee ballots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Criminal charges still stand against Kimberly Zapata, the ex-Milwaukee elections officials accused of requesting military ballots using fake names.
UTV rollover crash kills one, injures another in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM
The driver was killed at the scene after an UTV overturned in a ditch while a passenger was ejected.
HS Football Preview –Reedsburg Beavers 2023
by WRJC WebMaster on July 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM
USDA natural disaster declaration for Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM
Three additional counties in Wisconsin have been declared natural disaster areas due to drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought, according to […]
