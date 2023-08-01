See photos of pink bird spotted in Green Bay that had not been seen in state for 178 years

The roseate spoonbill, a bird not seen in Wisconsin since 1845, has been spotted at Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



