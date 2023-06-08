See photos from the Green Bay Preble High School graduation
Green Bay Preble High School celebrated its Class of 2023 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay mother and son charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM
According to the DEA, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.
The air you breathe is being threatened this summer in Wisconsin by wildfires. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Stay up to date on the air quality levels in your area with these maps and know whether wildfires are threatening your community.
Man convicted of burning body found near UW-Green Bay campus in 2021 to be sentenced...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, 30, faces a maximum sentence of 12.5 years in prison, $25,000 in fines, or both.
Republican lawmakers block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM
The action bars Gov. Tony Evers from implementing a new rule that would have required seventh graders to get vaccinated against meningitis.
2023 Bellin Run offers a 5K in addition to traditional 10K. Here's what you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM
The 47th annual Bellin Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of Bellin Hospital.
'It is detrimental to what we're trying to do': Freedom Caucus protest paralyzes House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM
Republican bills including one from Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin are bottled up during a feud over Speaker Kevin McCarthy''s debit limit deal..
Wisconsin schools don't have to teach sex ed, but if they do, here's what the state...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM
School districts have a lot of control over what they teach regarding human growth and development.
Goats, lighthouses, fire balls, beer, wine and LGBTQ+ pride: June festivals in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Beer and wine tastings, lighthouses, marching goats, the burning away of winter, and pride and inclusion are featured in these unique events.
