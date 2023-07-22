See photos from the 2023 Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships
Water ski show teams from across the state gather at Lake Wazeecha to compete.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
See photos from Packers 5k including a lap around Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM
Packers 5k participants concluded the race with a lap around Lambeau Field.
-
Two killed, four injured in Saturday night crash at South Webster and Allouez avenues
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM
The crash also broke off a power pole and caused a power outage in the area.
-
16 people selected as jurors as Taylor Schabusiness deemed fit to stand trial in 2022...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2023 at 10:40 PM
Sixteen people have been chosen as jurors as Taylor Schabusiness' trial on killing and dismemberment charges is set to begin Monday.
-
In first month of Medicaid unwinding, 1 in 3 Wisconsinites due for renewal kept coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM
State data does not measure the reasons behind why some 40% of Medicaid members due for renewal did not apply.
-
SS Badger Lake Michigan car ferry docked until mechanical failures fixed
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Lake Michigan Carferry Inc. said they're working to identify and fix mechanical problems on the SS Badger.
-
Former Green Bay teacher convicted of sexually assaulting students sentenced to 50 years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM
David Villareal, a former Green Bay teacher at Baird Elementary, was convicted in April of four counts of sexually abusing four second-grade students.
-
Watson, Jean A. Age 74 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 21, 2023 at 2:21 PM
-
What we know about seclusion and restraint in northeast Wisconsin schools
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Despite quirks in the data caused by the pandemic, Wisconsin schools still report secluding and restraining students thousands of times.
-
Unused pandemic relief funds will go to child care industry
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Child Care Counts is still set to end early next year, but providers may see more help with the additional funding.
