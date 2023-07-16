See photos from first igNight Market of season
The first igNight Market of the season was held outside the Neville Public Museum and included a lighted boat parade on the Fox River.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
See photos from first igNight Market of season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2023 at 4:25 AM
The first igNight Market of the season was held outside the Neville Public Museum and included a lighted boat parade on the Fox River.
-
See photos from Bryce Vine concert at Titletown
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM
Bryce Vine performed with DJay Mando opening on Saturday as part of the Titletown Beats concert series.
-
Wisconsin scuba diver forms most heartwarming friendship with a smallmouth bass named...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM
A scuba diver's connection with a smallmouth bass named Elvis in a Wisconsin lake is just perfection.
-
See photos from the 2023 Pink Flamingo softball tournament, 5k run/walk and parade
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM
Community members gathered at Legion Park for a weekend of softball, costumes and fundraising at the 40th annual Pink Flamingo event.
-
Wisconsinites are using 988 Suicide Hotline at record volumes. It's saving lives.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM
More than 91,000 Wisconsinites used 988 Suicide Hotline in its first year. That's a 74% increase in call services since it launched.
-
Wisconsin Republicans banned race-based hiring in local government. It's already been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM
Republicans championed the law as banning "woke diversity and equity initiatives" but state and federal law has barred race-based hiring for decades.
-
Reps. Tiffany and Fitzgerald ask for federal investigation of juvenile's involvement in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM
Local police determined the young girl's participation in the Madison Naked Bike Ride did not violate any state laws.
-
Why Menominee tribally harvested wood is best for upcoming Lumberjack World Championships
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM
Since 2001, Menominee wood has been used in the sawing and chopping parts of the competition.
-
Officials arrest wanted man hiding in clandestine fort built in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM
Shawn D. Clark was wanted on a charge of violating the state sex offender registry. He was found in possession of a firearm, according to reports.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.