See mayflies on the Mississippi? This citizen science program wants your help tracking them.
Only a few dozen citizen scientists log mayfly emergences on the river each year. If there were more, the data could be especially useful.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Speaker Robin Vos vows moves to restore tax cut after Tony Evers' veto. Evers promises...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM
Vos says Republican lawmakers will "stand up and fight" Tony Evers' vetoes that hollowed out a $3.5 billion tax cut by introducing new legislation.
Gov. Tony Evers shows with his tweet he's well aware of the social chatter around his veto
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM
Gov. Tony Evers contributed to an onslaught of social reaction around his veto actions Wednesday with a cheeky visual.
Schabusiness will get new competency exam; judges denies request to delay her trial in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM
The case is currently scheduled to go to trial July 24-28, with jury selection scheduled for 1 p.m. July 21.
Can he do that? Tony Evers followed a Wisconsin tradition when he increased school aid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers, crafted a four-century school aid extension by striking a hyphen and a "20" from a reference to the 2024-25 school year.
With 'Silver Tsunami' on the horizon, condition complaints at senior living facilities...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM
The staffing shortage has turned into a crisis around the region, leading to dangerous conditions at some nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
A startup is helping Froedtert Health remove barriers to behavioral health care. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM
Through a new partnership, 30 providers in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties are cutting time and costs to access behavioral health care.
Ken Jennings jokes he wants to become Wisconsin's governor after seeing what Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM
When Gov. Tony Evers used his veto pen to eliminate two numbers and a hyphen to support education for the next 402 years, it had Wisconsin politics trending Wednesday.
UW-led team of astrophysicists identifies invisible 'ghost particles' in Milky Way using...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM
The team of scientists previously observed neutrinos in two other galaxies powered by giant black holes, but never the Milky Way.
