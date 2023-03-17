See how much tuition would go up at UW-Madison, other campuses under System plan
“It is unsustainable to continue a decade-long tuition freeze, even as costs have increased and inflation has accelerated,” UW System President Jay Rothman said.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Secretary of State Doug La Follette to retire, Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM
Doug La Follette, state Secretary of State and the longest serving statewide elected official in the nation, is retiring after nearly five decades.
-
Encompass to bring a new child care center to Oconto Falls, addresses child care desert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM
The center will bring 140 child care slots to the area when it opens.
-
Secretary of State La Follette resigns from office, Godlewski named as replacement
by Raymond Neupert on March 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM
Wisconsin’s long-time Secretary of State has abruptly resigned. Eighty-two-year-old Doug La Follette made the announcement Friday, a year to the day after announcing he was seeking a twelfth term. He narrowly defeated Republican Representative […]
-
Fact check: Dem lawmaker says GOP bill on cash bail, a large quantity of people could be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM
State Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, says under a GOP bill on cash bail, "a large quantity of people who are accused of crimes, including anyone who even witnesses certain crimes, could now be detained and subject to bail." […]
-
See inside Mativ's Neenah paper facilities
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM
See inside Mativ's Neenah paper facilities
-
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
-
5-year-old girl from Crivitz dies in Marinette County crash after vehicle overturns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The crash was partly caused by failure to yield at a stop sign, authorities said.
-
Illinois collected $36 million taxes from Wisconsinites for marijuana, new report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Wisconsin is in the minority of states whose lawmakers have not legalized marijuana use in some form.
-
Three years later, hospitals still gets COVID cases but 'they have less of an impact on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM
Three years into the pandemic, 14,339 people had died from the virus in Wisconsin, state data shows as of March 16.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.