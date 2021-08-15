See fan photos from Packers-Texans preseason game at Lambeau Field
See fan photos from Packers-Texans preseason game at Lambeau Field
by Packers News on August 15, 2021 at 2:00 AM
About 70,000 fans — the most since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — attended the Packers-Texans preseason game at Lambeau Field on Aug. 14, 2021.
'This is ... about hate.' Holocaust comparisons show up at protests against hospitals'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2021 at 1:08 AM
A state lawmaker defended the comparisons to Nazi Germany, as Jewish leaders said the messages make the "conversation about hate."
GOP lawmakers propose making workers who are fired, quit over vaccine mandates eligible...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2021 at 1:06 AM
The proposal comes as health systems across the state are implementing new requirements as hospitals brace for a new COVID-19 surge.
Child, 10, suffers life-threatening injuries, two others seriously hurt in Dodge County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt in the crash, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday on State 16/160 and County TT.
DOJ: Two people involved in chase shot by Marathon County deputy
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM
The deputy was not hurt when a man opened fire at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, although the man and his female passenger were both injured.
Fact check: 'Fox and Friends' host says UW used $50k of tax dollars to remove a rock...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM
Rachel Campos-Duffy wrong on who funded removal of Chamberlin Rock from UW - Madison campus.
New census data offer first clues about how Wisconsin's congressional districts will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 14, 2021 at 12:40 AM
The next congressional map will determine how much each party is advantaged or disadvantaged in each district or if any districts will be competitive.
50% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated as COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 8:58 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 50% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated Friday.
Democrats bring a redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin a day after census data shows...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 8:11 PM
A top Democratic attorney asked a federal court to ready itself to redraw Wisconsin's congressional and legislative maps Friday, a day after the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing shifts in the country's […]
