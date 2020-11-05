Second top Wisconsin health officer to leave position in six months
Interim state health officer Stephanie Smiley is leaving as the pandemic is at its worst in Wisconsin.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM
'COVID rages on stronger than ever': Wisconsin reports 5,900 new cases for second day in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the state reported a staggering 17,628 new cases. The seven-day average for new daily cases is nearly 5,000.
Menominee Nation reports first COVID-19 death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM
The person who died was a community member and patient of Menominee Tribal Clinic, was elderly and had serious underlying health conditions.
Trump campaign hasn't provided evidence to back up claim of Wisconsin election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM
Trump and officials with his campaign have floated vague accusations with no evidence of election tampering in Wisconsin.
Vilas County sheriff says woman who died in jail cell took her own life, tribe seeks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 9:05 PM
The Lac du Flambeau nation says it will press for a "resolution" in investigating the death of Donna Christensen, an Ojibwe woman.
Green Bay man bound over for trial in May 22 shooting on west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Muhammad Hoskins, 26, is accused of shooting a man in his leg on South Oakland Avenue on May 22.
Trial for Green Bay man charged in 2019 shooting death postponed after his lawyer's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2020 at 8:24 PM
Brion Hatcher believed Tavarious D. Edwards of Green Bay and another man robbed him of $1,000.
UW System enrollment declines, but not as steeply as elsewhere in U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2020 at 8:24 PM
UW-Madison, UW-Parkside and UW-Green Bay are the only campuses that saw an overall gain, and branch campuses weathered large declines.
Evers says state is ready to accommodate a recount
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM
Wisconsin’s presidential election may be headed to another recount as the Trump campaign seeks to challenge Joe Biden’s apparent victory. The former Vice President appears to be the winner of Wisconsin’s presidential vote, but […]
