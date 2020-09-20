Second straight day of record COVID-19 positive cases

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reported a record for single day COVID-19 positive tests on Friday. The Department of Health Services reported 2533 — or 19.4 percent — of 13,067 new test results came back positive. That’s nearly 500 more confirmed cases than the previous record set on Thursday. A 2nd record-setting […]

Source: WRN.com







