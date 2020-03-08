Second ranked Badger women’s hockey team falls to Ohio State in OT, faces Clarkson in NCAA’s
The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell short in the WCHA Final FaceOff championship game as No. 5 Ohio State scored in overtime to pull out a 1-0 victory in Minneapolis. The Badgers (28-5-3 overall) came out dominated game play, winning the faceoff margin 36-24 and out-shooting the Buckeyes 41-26 (24-8-6 overall) to keep the […]
Source: WRN.com
