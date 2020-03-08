Second ranked Badger women’s hockey team falls to Ohio State in OT, faces Clarkson in NCAA’s

The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell short in the WCHA Final FaceOff championship game as No. 5 Ohio State scored in overtime to pull out a 1-0 victory in Minneapolis. The Badgers (28-5-3 overall) came out dominated game play, winning the faceoff margin 36-24 and out-shooting the Buckeyes 41-26 (24-8-6 overall) to keep the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.