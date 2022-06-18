Second motorcyclist gets probation in drag racing death
A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October. The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been…
We Energies expects to restore power to all customers by Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Most people still without power are in the Fox Valley. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 11,191 We Energies customers in Outagamie County had outages.
U.S. Navy awards $536 million frigate contract to Marinette shipyard
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM
53-year-old man dies in ATV crash in eastern Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of H-E Townline Road and Phillips Road.
Tony Walter's new Ice Bowl book shares stories of legendary Packers game that...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2022 at 1:02 AM
Former Press-Gazette sports editor's Ice Bowl book focuses on people in the stands, and some who weren't.
Bracing for Roe's fall, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's sets June 25 as last day for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2022 at 12:43 AM
The decision aims to prevent situations that would traumatize patients who are at the clinic the day the verdict could come down, one doctor said.
COVID-19 case count decreasing in Wisconsin but still higher than early May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases decreased to less than 1,400 cases a day Friday.
Juneteenth flag raised at Wisconsin Capitol
by Bob Hague on June 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM
Tony Evers raises the Juneteenth flag over the Capitol in Madison. Friday’s brief ceremony marked the third year the Democratic governor has raised the flag to commemorate the last enslaved Black Americans. They were freed in Texas, on June […]
'George Wallace in Wisconsin' recounts how the divisive presidential candidate campaigned...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM
Ben Hubing's new book, 'George Wallace in Wisconsin," recounts the Alabama governor's divisive campaigning here, and the Black community's response.
Local businesses band together to help De Pere entrepreneur who suffered a devastating...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Eight local businesses have come together to support Kelly Schwatz, the owner of Fridge Jerky, after she lost many of her belongings and three pets.
