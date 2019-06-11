Second man dies after being pulled from Lake Monona during Ironman Triathlon

A second man who was pulled from Lake Monona during Sunday’s Ironman Triathlon has died. The second victim has been identified as Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney. Mahoney had been in critical condition since being pulled from the water and died on Tuesday. Mahoney was a nine year veteran of the department and served as an […]

