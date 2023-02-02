Sebranek, Margie Loretta Age 88 of Mount Tabor

Margie Loretta Sebranek, age 88, of Mount Tabor, WI, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 at Elroy Health Services. She was born to Edward and Myra Chlup on September 7, 1934 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Margie was united in marriage to Kenneth F. Sebranek Sr. on June 28, 1957.

Margie was a proud wife of a successful farmer, which allowed her children and grandchildren to experience the joy of farm life and country living. She often wrote editorials about farming to voice her many opinions. Margie enjoyed going to auctions, rummage sales and flea markets. She found value and beauty in cleaning up field stones from old rock piles and selling them at flea markets for other people to enjoy. She loved spending time dabbling in her own rock garden. Margie also loved going to casinos for entertainment.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Sebranek Jr., Lorraine Sebranek (Kathy Fleming), Scott Sebranek and Le Ann (Joe) Fisher. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: Thomas (Jessica Kreuzer) Sebranek, Mitch (Kyra) Sebranek, Ethan (Amber Brueggen) Sebranek, Jordan Mattison, Brandon (Kayla Oliver) Sebranek, Max (Danica) Sebranek, Riley Fisher, Skyler Fisher; great grandchildren: Emilie, Declan, Nolan, Watson, Allayna, Parker, and Rhett.

Other survivors include niece, Judy (Tony) Trebatoski, nephew, Dale (Lia) Johnson, nephew, Larry Johnson and numerous great and great, great nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are sister-in-law, Elaine Ravenscroft, brother-in-law, Ronald Sebranek, and significant other of John Sebranek (Linda Postel).

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sebranek, and son, John Sebranek.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 at Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral service to follow. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Mount Tabor. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Margie’s life with a reception afterwards.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

