Seattle’s Wilson off to great start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 22 touchdown passes and a 119.5 passer rating this season. In his nine-year career, the former Wisconsin Badger has 249 touchdown passes and a 102.2 passer rating, the second-highest mark in NFL history (minimum 1,500 attempts), behind only Aaron Rodgers (102.8). With a touchdown pass on […]

