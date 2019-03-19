Search Warrant Leads To Multiple Drug Charges Against New Lisbon Woman

A New Lisbon woman is facing multiple drug related charges including Possession With Intent to Deliver THC, Maintain A Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Local authorities used a residential warrant on a New Lisbon home on March 15th. No one answered the door when authorities arrived but the door was unlocked and authorities gained access into the home. Multiple occupants of all ages were in the home including 19 year old Makayla Vantreese. Vantreese told authorities all the illegal items they would find were hers. Authorities found numerous drug related items in the home mainly in Vantreeses bedroom. Some of the items included marijuana plants and seeds, vape pens, glass pipes, a grinder, and a baggie of crystals.

Source: WRJC.com





