Search For Teen In Silver Lake Now Recovery Effort

Crews resumed their search for a 13-year-old boy this (Monday) morning that went missing Sunday in Silver Lake. Search and rescue boats arrived back at the lake in Portage just before 8 A-M. Columbia County officials said earlier today that the search and rescue mission was now a search and recovery effort. Portage police say officers received a call Sunday at around 6 P-M reporting that the 13-year-old went under the water near the lake’s boat landing and didn’t come back up. Searchers located the child’s inner tube. Officials suspended the search Sunday night due to the threat of severe weather.

Source: WRJC.com

