Search for 26-year-old Waupaca County man continues, with car found and dive teams deployed over weekend
After meeting a friend for coffee, Brandon Colligan disappeared from the Stevens Point area on Friday morning, according to a statewide missing persons alert.
It costs more to send a child to day care than college. Here's how costs affect Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2022 at 2:17 AM
The average Wisconsin family spends 13.4% of their median household income on center-based day care.
Wisconsin DNR warns air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups across 9 counties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM
The air quality advisory affects Brown, Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties, lasting until 11 p.m.
9-year-old Suamico girl dies after getting struck by sport-utility vehicle driven by her...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Sheriff's officials say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have contributed to the tragedy, which happened in a Suamico neighborhood.
Black Wisconsinites were half as likely as white applicants to get pandemic unemployment...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM
A federal watchdog agency found that Wisconsin's PUA program paid out white claimants at twice the rate of Black claimants
Lawmakers let 'forever chemical' water standards go into effect but caution further...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Republicans will allow standards for "forever chemicals" to take effect in Wisconsin after years of heated debate on the topic.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson releases agriculture plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Juneau County Townships Cracking Down on Rural Illegal Dumping
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM
Reedsburg Area Medical Center again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM
