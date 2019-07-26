Sean Tucker’s Oracle Challenger III headed to Smithsonian
Air show icon Sean D. Tucker talks at EAA AirVenture 2019 about returning to Oshkosh and donating his Oracle Challenger III to the Smithsonian.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
