Seager, Bernadine A. Age 81 of Rural Wonewoc

Bernadine A. Seager, age 81 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison.

She was born on April 18, 1937 to Albert and Frieda (Backeberg) Peesel at Wonewoc and she graduated from the Wonewoc High School. Bernadine was united in marriage to Robert Seager on November 5, 1955.

They farmed in the Town of Summit for many years, Bernadine also was a nursing assistant in home health care. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying football and basketball watching the Packers, Badgers and Bucks. She enjoyed her flowers and also riding around the communities and the Amish Country purchasing their produce. Robert preceded her in death on July 18, 2014.

Survivors include her son, Ryan (Kristin) Seager; grandchildren, Tanner and Jaiden; sister, Arlene Nelson; brothers, Albert Peesel and Eugene (Barbara) Peesel and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, Rocky Robert on March 3, 1962 and sister, Eileen Pharo.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 402 Center Street, Wonewoc, with Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.