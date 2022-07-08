SCOWIS won’t allow parents challenging Madison school district policy on transgender students to remain anonymous
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against anonymity for parents challenging the Madison School District’s policy on transgender students. The policy in question allows students to use preferred personal pronouns without their parents being notified. In a 4 to 3 decision, the court ruled that parents challenging the policy must identify themselves to attorneys and […] Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
Man accused of attempting to kill with spear bound over for trial in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Defense attorney said his client was injured during the altercation.
Dawn Crim is leaving the Evers administration in the midst of delays in processing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Crim is stepping down from the Department of Safety and Professional Services and will be replaced by Assistant Deputy Director Dan Hereth
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Dane County public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM
The ruling could have broad implications for local governments' ability to respond to public health emergencies in the future.
Howard-Suamico School District seeks applications for new school board president
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM
Garry Sievert, the former board president, resigned June 30 for health reasons and family concerns.
State Supreme Court rules in favor of local health department orders
by Raymond Neupert on July 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that local health officers have the right to issue public health orders without consulting with elected officials. ( In a 4-3 decision, Justice Brian Hagedorn sides with the court’s liberal justices in […]
Thomas Ericksen, a former Northwoods Wisconsin priest convicted of abusing young boys, is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM
Thomas Ericksen will go before the Parole Commission in August, three years after he was convicted on charges of abusing young boys in the 1980s.
Survivors, now men, finally face former Wisconsin priest charged with molesting them
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM
As Paul Eck sat in the courtroom, he said, the only thing that mattered was seeing justice after 35 years and protecting others.
