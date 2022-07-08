SCOWIS won’t allow parents challenging Madison school district policy on transgender students to remain anonymous

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against anonymity for parents challenging the Madison School District’s policy on transgender students. The policy in question allows students to use preferred personal pronouns without their parents being notified. In a 4 to 3 decision, the court ruled that parents challenging the policy must identify themselves to attorneys and […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.