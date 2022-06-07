SCOWIS rules DHS may release business COVID-19 data

The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that the state Department of Health Services can release data on COVID-19 infections at businesses. Tuesday’s 4-3 decision comes in an October 2020 suit filed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce against DHS and the Evers administration. WMC was concerned that release of information about positive COVID cases could be harmful […] Source: WRN.com







