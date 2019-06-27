SCOTUS ruling leaves Wisconsin’s partisan-drawn districts in place

Republican-drawn political maps in Wisconsin appear likely to stay in place, after a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday. The decision effectively ends proceedings in Wisconsin, where a retrial was scheduled this summer after the Supreme Court last year threw out a decision on procedural grounds. The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts […]

