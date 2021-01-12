SCOTUS declines to expedite Trump election challenges

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to fast-track a challenges to Wisconsin’s presidential election from President Trump and his allies. The cases the court declined to expedite challenged the results here in Wisconsin, as well as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The rejections came without comment or noted dissent. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.