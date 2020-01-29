Scott Walker to deliver keynote speech in Missouri

Scott Walker has a speaking engagement next month in the Show Me State. The Springfield News-Leader reports the former Wisconsin governor will deliver the keynote speech on the first night of Lincoln Days, the Missouri Republican Party’s biggest event of the year. Tickets for the dinner with Walker on Friday, February 21 are 60 dollars […]

