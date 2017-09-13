Scott Walker says he backs some budget changes to win votes as Assembly takes up plan
The Wisconsin Assembly is set to pass a $76 billion state budget Wednesday that would cut property taxes and delay road projects.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
