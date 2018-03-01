Scott Walker rules out arming teachers, says he wants lawmakers to address school safety
Gov. Scott Walker ruled out the idea of arming Wisconsin's teachers Wednesday, saying he would roll out a legislative package soon to address school safety.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Defendant claims self-defense in Portage Co. fatal shooting trial6 hours ago
- Wisconsin is shifting up to $90 million in local road funding to Foxconn-related projects6 hours ago
- Justice for Berit Beck: Brantner sentenced to 10 years behind bars6 hours ago
- Pedestrian killed when hit by minivan on State 73 south of Wisconsin Rapids6 hours ago
- Midwest economy: February state-by-state glance6 hours ago
- Man struck and killed while trying to remove sign from road6 hours ago
- Iowa developer moves forward amid historic tax credit limbo7 hours ago
- Man killed removing sign from Wood Co. highway7 hours ago
- Rep. Adam Jarchow will not seek reelection7 hours ago
- Kewaunee’s agricultural lab grows opportunities7 hours ago
- D.C. Everest to hold school tours for voters in the area8 hours ago
- Packers Punt, Pass & Kick Next Sunday9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.