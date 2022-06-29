Scott Walker-appointed Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn can remain past his term, Supreme Court rules
The ruling all but ensures that Republicans in the state Senate will continue to avoid confirming slates of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees.
Pro-life groups condemn Kahl lawsuit to overturn 1849 abortion ban
by Bob Hague on June 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit, seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s 1849 law criminalizing abortion. In Milwaukee on Tuesday, the Democratic AG said Wisconsinites need clarity on how the law applies now. “The truth of the […]
De Pere Fire Rescue extinguishes fire at apartment complex on North Broadway; no injuries...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Multiple fire and police vehicles are in the area of 900 block of North Broadway in De Pere.
Bice: New super PAC pours more than $450,000 into Senate race after Lt. Gov. Mandela...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM
U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes recently posted on his website that he needed help getting his message out. A super PAC quickly came to his aid.
Royall Defeats Mauston Juniors Ties DeForest in Woodside League Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Wisconsin fireworks laws: What's legal on the Fourth of July?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Basically, any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal to use or possess without a permit.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is cleared of wrongdoing for using tax dollars for flights from his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 3:19 PM
Democrats contended U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson violated the rules by billing taxpayers for flights from a Florida family vacation home to Washington, D.C.
Appleton Boy Scouts back home after harrowing, heroic trip; 2 injured troop leaders stay...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM
The two Boy Scout troop leaders will stay at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, until they're in a more stable condition to travel.
DNR advises residents to be on the lookout for black bears; sightings, close encounters...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM
After black bear sightings over the past month from northern to southern Wisconsin, the DNR reminds what steps to take to prevent bear encounters.
