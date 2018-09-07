Scott Walker administration waited 2 years to alert nursing regulators of teen inmate who almost died
Gov. Scott Walker's administration waited two years to tell the Board of Nursing about a teen who nearly died when nurses didn't get him to a doctor for days.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
