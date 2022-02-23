Scott, James J. Age 92 of Adams

James J. Scott, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Liberty Village in Adams, Wisconsin.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Quincy Cemetery. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate.

A complete obituary will be available at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.