Scott Flood Era Begins For Wisconsin Dells Football

The Scott Flood era begins tonight for the Wisconsin Dells football team. The Dells hosts Richland Center tonight at 7:00. Wisconsin Dells is predicted to finish 4th in the South Central Conference ahead of just Westfield and Adams-Friendship. Wisconsin Dells returns quarterback Dylan Musiedlak who threw for over 700 yards a season ago. Scott Flood takes over the program after coaching football at Milwaukee Bradley Tech. Flood will look to lead the Dells to their first playoff appearance since 2012. The Dells have a tough non-conference schedule that includes playing on the road against defending D4 state champions Lodi on August 24th. They close out their regular season on the road against Mauston a game that can be heard on SmashCountry 92.9 and online at wrjc.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.