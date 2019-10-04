Scott Fitzgerald – Sen. Scott Fitzgerald misfires with claim on gun background checks and Second Amendment
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Sen. Scott Fitzgerald misfires with claim on gun background checks and Second Amendment
Editor's Note: This item was updated to clarify that firearms dealers are required to fill out and reatain ATF Form 4473 for all types of gun purchases. Gun control is a contentious topic in Wisconsin’s divided government, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers planning to force the issue by calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session. The debate here and elsewhere typically centers on two types of legislation, both of which have been implemented in many other states: Red flag laws — These allow judges to temporarily remove firearms from people acting dangerously. Universal background …
Source: Politifacts.com
