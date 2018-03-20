Scott Fitzgerald: GOP lawmakers have deals on taxes, youth prison, paving way for possible end to 2018 session

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday that Senate Republicans had struck a deal with their Assembly counterparts on a youth prison overhaul package and a back-to-school sales tax holiday, potentially resolving the two top issues facing state lawmakers…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

