Scott Fitzgerald Announces Candidacy for Fifth Congressional District
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District. Fitzgerald, a 25-year legislative veteran and longtime leader of the Senate Republican caucus, released the following statement:
“Washington is a mess. For too long, liberals and the elite have ignored the needs of working-class people. President Trump has made tremendous strides in fixing the D.C. dysfunction, but he needs more help. In Wisconsin, we know how to fix broken government and put taxpayers back in charge.
“Congressman Sensenbrenner spent decades advocating for conservative ideals in Washington, D.C. The residents of the Fifth Congressional District deserve another strong conservative voice continuing to represent their interests in our nation’s capital. Today, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Congress to be that conservative voice for Wisconsin’s Fifth.
“As Senate Majority Leader, I fought for conservative principles like Act 10, Right to Work, and tax reform. As the author of Wisconsin’s partial-birth abortion ban, I’ve been on the front lines of legislative battles to protect the unborn. I haven’t just talked about conservative principles, I’ve lived them, and I’ve helped to make them a reality here in Wisconsin.”
Fitzgerald is a longtime resident of Juneau, Wisconsin, where he owns a small horse farm with his wife, Lisa. A former Lieutenant Colonel in the Wisconsin Army Reserve, Fitzgerald served his country for 27 years, on top of his 25 years of public service in the Wisconsin Legislature. He is a former newspaper publisher and small business owner, a member of the Republican Party of Dodge County, and an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks.
Source: WRJC.com
