Scmitz, Julia M., age 82, of Cashton

Julia M. Schmitz , 82, of rural Cashton, WI, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017, with the love of her family surrounding her; at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice in Viroqua, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 21, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and family are invited for visitation Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 4:00, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

