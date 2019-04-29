Scientists: 15-minute storm caused Lake Michigan rip currents that killed 7 hours later
Analyzing 7 drownings that happened in one day on Lake Michigan, researchers linked storm-induced waves to the rip currents that caused the deaths.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Vehicle Strikes Guardrail in Vernon County only Minor Injuries2 hours ago
- Woman in Vernon County Uninjured after Striking Vehicle & Utility Pole2 hours ago
- New Lisbon Honor Student Mya Delgado Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders3 hours ago
- Congressman Ron Kind pushes for full release of Mueller Report3 hours ago
- State Democrats continue push for legal marijuana3 hours ago
- Sen. Johnson defends President Trump’s comments on NBC’s Meet The Press3 hours ago
- Donald Trump's Green Bay rally: Scenes from outside the Resch Center4 hours ago
- Scientists: 15-minute storm caused Lake Michigan rip currents that killed 7 hours later7 hours ago
- ‘FFA Stars’ to be Honored at State Convention7 hours ago
- National Junior Genetics Conference Coming to WI in June7 hours ago
- Edge Dairy Co-op Scholarship Applications Due May 17 hours ago
- Manitowoc South Pier Light beacon recovered from Lake Michigan, temporary solution planned7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.