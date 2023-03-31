'Science of reading,' whole language,' 'balanced literacy': How can Wisconsin resolve its 'reading wars' and teach kids to read?
There are many theories about the best way to teach reading: science of reading, whole language, balanced literacy. So what works best?
April bail referendums: What they're about, who supports them and who could be most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
If they pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
Here's everything you need to know about Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, the candidates...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Here's what you need to know about the candidates and the issues on the table for Wisconsin's open Supreme Court seat.
Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin congressional Republicans slam indictment of Donald Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM
Wisconsin congressional Republicans decried the decision from a Manhattan grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump.
Bellevue child care center to close after 20 years in business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Staffing shortages in the early care and education field are behind the closure, owner Carolee Lasecki said.
After making a name for himself as a SCORE mentor, Ryan Kauth of Green Bay has set out on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM
He coaches business owners and also works as a fractional chief of staff.
Door County student job fair hopes to make connections, slow 'brain drain'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 9:55 AM
More than 500 high school students learned about opportunities to find not just jobs in Door County but also careers to encourage them to live there
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump in New York, first time a former president is charged...
by USA TODAY on March 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump.
School board candidates in Oconto Falls, elsewhere caught off-guard by anti-CRT PAC...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 3:06 AM
One national PAC has endorsed about 50 school board candidates in Wisconsin and sent out mailers without their knowledge or permission.
