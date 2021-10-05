Schweitzer, Trudy Ann Age 73 of Elroy

Trudy Ann Schweitzer of Elroy, Wisconsin, found peace September 24, 2021 at the age of 73.

She was born to Elmer and Mildred Groth on February 5, 1948.

Trudy loved cooking, taking care of kids, gardening her house plants and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by both parents, husband, Thomas Schweitzer, first son, Thomas Mayo Jr, first grandson, Thomas Mayo the 4th, and her 3 sisters and brothers-in-law.

Trudy is survived by her children Tommy (Desiree), Kellie, and Mike (Sara). Her grandchildren Brandi (Scotty), Angelina, Hunter, Montana, Zach, Matt, Brandon, and Anthony. Her great-grandchild Amelia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A time of visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Picha Funeral Home 1600 Academy St., Elroy from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m.

Trudy’s kitchen and cooking tips are now closed.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.