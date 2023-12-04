Schwarz, Robert “Bob” Korene Age 83 of Adams

Robert “Bob” Korene Schwarz, born November 16, 1940 in Kansas, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Rosebrook Senior Living in Adams, Wisconsin, after complications from a stroke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia M. Schwarz; sons: Timothy (Joy) and David (Marlyn) Schwarz of Adams, WI and Baraboo, WI; brother, Dale (Phylis) Schwarz of Baldwin City, Kansas; grandchildren: Kayla (Morgan) Greenwood, Sarah (Leo) Duffy, Brad (Crystal) Long of Baraboo, WI; Blanchardville, WI; and Richland Center, WI; and six great-grandchildren.

Bob retired from the Bureau of Prisons in 1997 and was also a long-time volunteer firefighter for the City of Adams. After retiring, he really wanted to keep busy and active. He spent many years with the local farming community doing what he loved…farming.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and visiting the local coffee shops each morning. People knew him by name wherever he went.

Celebration of Life will be held at Moundview Golf Course, 1930 14th Ct., Friendship, WI 53934 on Saturday, December 2nd, from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







