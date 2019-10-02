Schumann, Charles “CJ” K. Age 36 of Tomah formerly of Kendall area
Charles K. “C J” Schumann, age 36 years of Tomah, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was born on January 3, 1983 to Charles K. and Cindy (Hoppmann) Schumann in Hillsboro. C J grew to adulthood in the Kendall area and attended Royall Schools, where he enjoyed wrestling. He also had a love for the outdoors and liked to fish and hunt.
Survivors include his children, Jacob, Jason and Makayla; mother, Cindy (Brian) Pichler of Eau Claire; father, Chuck Schumann of Elroy; grandmother, Joyce Hoppmann of Elroy; sister, Sonja (Brent) Preuss of New Lisbon; brother, Curtis Schumann of Elroy; nieces and nephews, Jackson, Jarrod, Aubrie, Vivian and Teagan; uncles, Elmer & Ruth Hoppmann, Kevin & Robin Hoppmann, Perry & Pam Hoppmann, Paul & Sandy Hoppmann and Dennis & Julie Schumann and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale Hoppmann, Keith Schumann and Beverly Schumann.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of C J Schumann will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Kendall. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Sunday from 10 to 1 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are preferred.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kiel deaths: Manitowoc coroner says woman, grandson were murdered; man died by suicide5 hours ago
- As impeachment inquiry looms, Wisconsin’s eight U.S. House members face different po...5 hours ago
- Legislature’s budget committee approves funds for suicide prevention program6 hours ago
- Wheaton tornado damage estimated at more than $3 million6 hours ago
- Golden Eagles Volleyball Sweeps Adams-Friendship Now Set on the Cusp of School History7 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster8 hours ago
- State Dairy Leader Dean Strauss Passes10 hours ago
- U.S. Ag Secretary Perdue Discusses Issues at Dairy Expo10 hours ago
- UW-Madison Dairy Science Dept. to Hold Visitor Day10 hours ago
- Hockey Badgers picked to finish third in the Big Ten24 hours ago
- Cain to start for the Brewers in WC game tonight24 hours ago
- Gwen Moore – Wisconsin lawmaker hits the target with claim on racial background of d...1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.