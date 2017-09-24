Schultz, Kenneth Paul, age 90 of Baraboo

Kenneth Paul Schultz, age 90, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 728 Church Street, Wisconsin Dells. Family burial with military rites will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo.

Ken is survived by his children, Debbie (Tim) Tofson, Brian Schultz, Greg (Lori) Schultz and Tim Schultz. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Dain (Laura) Tofson, Ben Schultz, Jordan (Samantha) Schultz, Sydney Schultz and Quinn Schultz; great-grandson, Reid Tofson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 728 Church Street, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, 53965.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

