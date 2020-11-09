Schultz, Beatrice Ruth (Bea) Age 100 of Mauston

Beatrice Ruth (Bea) Schultz passed away Thursday evening November 5, 2020, three days after her 100th. birthday. She was born in Berwyn, Illinois November 2, 1920, the daughter of Charles and Florence (Malzahn) Vileta.

Bea married Charles Schultz July 15, 1944 at the United Methodist Church in Prospect Heights, Illinois. She worked in Chicago for many years, retiring from Sunbeam,Chicago, Illinois. After retirement Bea and Chuck moved to Mauston, Wisconsin.

Bea was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Mauston, and enjoyed participating in church activities. An avid antique collector, she frequented local auctions whenever possible. She also enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle, a favorite pastime for many years.

Bea is survived by her niece, Jill Turner and husband Steven; niece, Lynn Gambill and husband Stephen; and nephew Mark Matousek and wife Melinda Patterson. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Donna Vileta and her children Steven Vileta and wife Sherry; David Vileta and wife Laura; and Tim Vileta and wife Jeanine. She is also survived by her husband Chuck’s cousins Sharon Dale and husband Paul; Robert Schroeder and wife Marilyn; and Frances Schroeder wife of deceased cousin, William Schroeder.

Bea is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Charles, sister

and brother-in law Joyce and Edward Matousek, and brother Eugene Vileta.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Mauston, WI, followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Mauston City Cemetery.

