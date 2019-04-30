Schroeder Reynolds, Janice Louise “Granny” of New Lisbon

Janice Louise “Granny” Schroeder Reynolds, passed away on March 28th at Tomah Memorial Hospital surrounded by friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 1:00p.m. until 4:00p.m. with a “Time for Reflections” at 2:00p.m. at the Hustler Community Hall in Hustler, WI. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





