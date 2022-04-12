Schroeder, Karen A. Age 80 of New Lisbon

Karen A. Schroeder, age 80 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo. Karen was the daughter Ray and Lillian (Duckworth) Nuttall and was born on September 20, 1941, in New Lisbon at home on the farmstead. Karen attended New Lisbon High School and graduated in 1959.

Karen was united in marriage to Ross D. Schroeder on May 23, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. She has lived in the New Lisbon area all of her life.

Karen enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She would often play cards and games with family members and was an avid Packer fan. Karen loved to go for coffee with her friends.

She is survived by her husband Ross of New Lisbon, her children, Kay (Jim) Jones of Lee’s Summit, MO., Ross “Rocky” (Colleen) of Camp Douglas, Randy of Camp Douglas, Kathy (Jan Hall) Rausa Schroeder of Panama City, FL., 8 grandchildren, Kari (David) Niebaum, Curtis (Terrica) Jones, Troy Schroeder, Travis (Jamie) Schroeder, Joleen Miller, Chris (Lisa) Rausa, 12 great grandchildren, Jackson, Emily, Lilian, Remington, Josiah, Roy, Paisley, Eliza, Aiden, Jase, Avalynn, Rosileah, and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Everett, Gerald and Norman and her sisters Delores Martin and Mavis Martin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at 3:30pm at the Hustler Community Center Museum Building (110 Omaha St) in Hustler, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday from 2:00pm until the time of service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.