Schroeder, Evelyn Marie Age 69 of New Lisbon

Evelyn Marie Schroeder, age 69, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her home following a brief battle with cancer.



A celebration of life service is planned for later this summer.



Evelyn was born October 01, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Myrtle (Meyer) Wade. She married William Schroeder on September 16, 2000 in Friendship, Wisconsin. Evelyn enjoyed hunting, fishing, arts and crafts, painting, gardening, and decorating for holidays.



Evelyn was a member of the snowmobile club and bowling clubs.





Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Suzy.



Survivors:

Husband: William Schroeder of New Lisbon, Wisconsin

Son: Kelly Baker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Son: Mike Baker of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin

Son: Shane Baker of Janesville, Wisconsin

Sister: Laureen, Maureen, Kathy, Barb

Brothers: Jimmy and Guy

Sisters- Rose, Carol, Delores, Connie, Jeanene



Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







