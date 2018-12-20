Schoonover, Gary Gene 58 of Adams, WI
Gary Gene Schoonover, age 58, of Adams, Wisconsin died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Friendship Village Hall in Friendship, Wisconsin. The gathering will be 12 Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at Friendship Village Hall. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate a service at 4:00 p.m.
Gary was born December 18, 1960 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Ernie Leroy and Elizabeth Nancy (Ferguson) Schoonover. He grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved to Adams, Wisconsin at the age of 18. Gary was self-employed most of his life.
Gary enjoyed riding the motorcycle, driving his big trucks, tinkering with cars and bikes, spending time with his children, friends, and family.
Gary was a member of the Guardians of the Children Castle Rock Chapter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Gary’s memory to the Guardians of the children.
Survivors
Parents: Ernie and Elizabeth Schoonover
Sons: Cory (Sarah) Schoonover and Cody (Macalia) Schoonover
Grandson: Colin Schoonover
Siblings: Ed (Diane) Schoonover and Debbie (Scott) Pollex
Niece: Lauren Schoonover
Nephew: Landon Schoonover
Nephew: Wyatt Pollex
Mother of Grandson: Tonya Olson
Loving Partner: Renee Abusaid
Mother of his children: Debbie Kearney
Step-Daughter: Lacy Buchanan
Step-Granddaughters: Caly, Lexi, Kari, August, and Renae
Further survived by other cousins, other relatives, family, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
