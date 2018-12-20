Schoonover, Gary Gene 58 of Adams, WI

Gary Gene Schoonover, age 58, of Adams, Wisconsin died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Friendship Village Hall in Friendship, Wisconsin. The gathering will be 12 Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at Friendship Village Hall. Pastor Sam Downey will officiate a service at 4:00 p.m.

Gary was born December 18, 1960 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Ernie Leroy and Elizabeth Nancy (Ferguson) Schoonover. He grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin and moved to Adams, Wisconsin at the age of 18. Gary was self-employed most of his life.

Gary enjoyed riding the motorcycle, driving his big trucks, tinkering with cars and bikes, spending time with his children, friends, and family.

Gary was a member of the Guardians of the Children Castle Rock Chapter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Gary’s memory to the Guardians of the children.

Survivors

Parents: Ernie and Elizabeth Schoonover

Sons: Cory (Sarah) Schoonover and Cody (Macalia) Schoonover

Grandson: Colin Schoonover

Siblings: Ed (Diane) Schoonover and Debbie (Scott) Pollex

Niece: Lauren Schoonover

Nephew: Landon Schoonover

Nephew: Wyatt Pollex

Mother of Grandson: Tonya Olson

Loving Partner: Renee Abusaid

Mother of his children: Debbie Kearney

Step-Daughter: Lacy Buchanan

Step-Granddaughters: Caly, Lexi, Kari, August, and Renae

Further survived by other cousins, other relatives, family, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.