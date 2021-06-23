Schoonover, Ernest Leroy Age 88 of Adams
Ernest Leroy Schoonover, age 88, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, Wisconsin.
No services are planned per Ernie’s request.
Ernie was born November 15, 1932 in Hub City, Wisconsin to Guy and Myrtle Schoonover. He moved to Beloit as a teenager, and this is where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Fergusson. They later married on August 16, 1952. After serving in the Armed Forces they moved to Adams, Wisconsin in 1979 where he opened his own salvage yard. Ernie enjoyed working on cars and fixing them up. He ran the salvage yard for 40 years with his wife Liz and son, Gary. On any given day you could find him polishing his truck.
Ernie was preceded in death by parents, Guy and Myrtle Schoonover; son, Gary; sisters: Helen, Lucille, Delia, and Genevieve; and brothers: Robert and Maynard.
He is survived by his sister, Charlotte (Dick) Delaney; son, Edward (Diane) Schoonover; daughter, Debbie (Scott) Pollex; Grandchildren: Lauren Schoonover, Landon Schoonover; Cody Schoonover, Cory Schoonover; Lacey Buchanan, and Wyatt Pollex; and great-grandchild, Colin Schoonover.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.
Source: WRJC.com
