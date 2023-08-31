Schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 found intact, miles off Wisconsin coastline
Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew’s long-ago possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin’s coastline. The 156-year-old Trinidad…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Sopher, Judi Age 74 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM
-
Royall Loses Hard Fought Battle to #2 Bangor
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM
-
Inconclusive Senate committee hearing on status of WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on August 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM
At the Capitol, the status of Wisconsin’s chief elections officer remains in doubt. A public hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe opened with Beloit Democrat Mark Spreitzer arguing there was no nomination for […]
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
-
Climate change question at Milwaukee debate shows concerns among young conservatives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM
Members of a group that mobilizes young conservatives cheer the chance to quiz Republican presidential candidates on climate change.
-
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow is stepping down. What he's learned in 17 years on the job
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM
Joe Gow, who started the job in 2007, plans to transition to a faculty role and teach communication studies.
-
Wisconsin taxpayers on the hook for up to $2 million in legal fees to defend GOP-drawn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The total cost could grow under provisions in contracts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu signed this month.
-
What Green Bay school referendum projects are completed or underway?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The Green Bay School District passed a $92.6 million capital referendum last fall. Check out the status of projects at your child's school.
