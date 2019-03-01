Schools scramble to make up snow days

Central and northern Wisconsin schools are now struggling to make up snow days as the record breaking winter rolls on. Stevens Point schools spokesperson Sarah O’Donnell says this year has been tough for them. “Seven for us is, certainly we’re getting into some unprecedented territory.” O’Donnell says they’re dropping staff days from the calendar to […]

Source: WRN.com





