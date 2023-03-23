Schools across Wisconsin, other states deal with “swatting” calls

Schools across the Midwest had to deal with a series of “swatting” calls on Wednesday. The caller claimed there was an active shooter at the ‘high school’ in Chippewa Falls, but never specified which one. Chippewa Falls patrol sergeant Sheridan Pabst says the caller was very vague about details in the call. “There was a […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.