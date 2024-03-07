School shootings prompt more states to fund digital maps for first responders

Mass shootings at schools have prompted a growing number of states to encourage digital mapping to aid emergency responders. An Associated Press analysis found lawmakers in more than 20 states have enacted or proposed measures setting standards for digital school…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.